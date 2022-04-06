7News First Alert Weather: Last night’s cold front sets up extreme fire conditions today

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

It seems that nature really loves to assign types of weather on certain days of the week to make for some interesting alliteration, because the urge to refer to today as “windy Wednesday” just felt a little too on the nose. But that’s exactly what today is as a cold front last night brought wind gusts early this morning up to 40-50 mph out of the north, with a few places even seeing gusts above 60 mph! Many power outages and outdoor damage such as downed trees were a result of the winds.

While today’s wind gusts won’t be nearly as strong as last night, and we can be thankful for that, they will still be very strong out of the north at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 30-35 mph. This combined with dry air behind the front will lead to critical-to-extreme fire weather conditions across Texoma, increasing in severity the further west you are. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until late this evening for much of western Oklahoma and western North Texas. Tons of sunshine with temperatures only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.

The next several days into early next week will see at minimum near-critical fire weather conditions across parts of western Texoma, so make sure to continue to practice fire safety and avoid creating sparks that could lead to dangerous grass fires. Fire danger is still as prevalent as ever, even as we are in the thick of severe weather season.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today, with sunny skies, gusty winds out of the northwest at 20-30 mph, and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Again, critical-to-extreme fire weather conditions will be in place for western Texoma as a fire weather watch goes into effect tomorrow for many of our counties.

Friday will be the last day with temperatures in the 60s/70s as an approaching ridge will supplant itself over the Southern Plains this weekend, increasing temperatures into the 80s and low 90s heading into the start of next week.

A deepening trough will make its way across the western US early-to-middle of next week, setting up the return of scattered showers and storms on Monday, along with the chance for possible strong-to-severe thunderstorms. This all depends on how models handle the amount of moisture and energy available, along with the timing and placement of the dryline.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.