American Red Cross prepares Southwest Oklahoma for wildfires

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With high wind gusts continuing over the next few days, American Red Cross is wanting you to be prepared for potential high risk fire danger.

Across southwest Oklahoma, we have been experiencing a large number of wildfires that have destroyed multiple homes and buildings.

Preparedness programs regional manager Linda Medford said to always have a plan when it comes to emergency evacuation.

Have emergency numbers handy, keep a to-go kit stocked with snacks, water and extra clothing and keep a fire extinguisher close by.

To prevent embers from sparking, there are certain things you can do around your home.

”Make sure you have a fire free zone all around your home, at least 30 feet,” Medford said. “Keep your grass cut short, keep your trees trimmed. All of those things can cause embers to spark, and fly onto the roof. Keep your rain gutters cleaned out, keep the debris off the roof.”

To go one step further, Medford said you can keep buckets of water around your home and water down all side panels and your roof, daily.

Kansas and Oklahoma Red Cross has responded to over 1,300 home fires, passing their estimated number of responses for the year.

”It’s definitely on the up tick right now, so please be aware of your surroundings stay tuned to your emergency management, local news radio,” Medford said. “Stay up to date on what’s happening in your area, and if they tell you to evacuate you really should evacuate as quickly as you can.”

To get a full run down all prevention and preparedness tips, you can click the link.

Wildfire safety

