Chisholm Trail Heritage Center invites community to Cowboys and Cobblers

(Chisholm Trail Heritage Center)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center will host its Cowboys and Cobblers event this weekend.

The festivities will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 and include a cobbler competition.

Guests can purchase tasting plates for $5, which will allow them to try five cobblers.

Cowboy poet Jay Snider will perform around 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and singer Anthony Spencer will sing around 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Cobblers can still be entered in the competition. Those interested can enter the competition by calling 580-252-6692 or emailing bailey@onthechisholmtrail.com.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

