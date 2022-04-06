“Dancing for Children United” takes place this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Five couples in southwest Oklahoma they will get the chance to show off their moves this weekend.

This year’s “Dancing for Children United” hits the stage this Saturday, April 9 at Apache Casino Hotel.

The performance will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the casino’s ballroom.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased on Eventbrite until April 7.

Proceeds will go to help build an all-inclusive playground at Elmer Thomas Park.

More information can be found on Dancing for Children United’s Facebook page.

