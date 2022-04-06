Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Disney+ subscribers can save this summer at some resort hotels

The hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks.
The hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks.(The Walt Disney Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Disney+ subscribers can save at select Disney Resort hotels this summer.

People with the streaming service can save up to 25% on rooms for select Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts for stays most nights, July 8 – Sept. 30, 2022.

Just log in using the email associated with your Disney+ subscription to book online.

According to Disney, the hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks – including some familiar Disney friends hanging around.

Resort guests are also able to get into the four main parks 30 minutes early.

Valid admission and park reservation are required to enjoy the theme parks and special events and are not included in this offer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Hainline has worked at the Cache Animal Shelter for about one year. This is the second...
Cache animal control officer speaks out following suspension
KSWO_Juvenileincident
One person injured in juvenile dispute
Geronimo Principal Heath Selcer faces a misdemeanor Assault and Battery charge.
Geronimo principal faces misdemeanor Assault and Battery charges
Cache City Council makes motion to suspend police chief
A fire on Highway 7 threatens home.
Fire on Highway 7 threatens home

Latest News

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington,...
Jackson will join more diverse and conservative high court
FILE - Mark Riddell arrives at federal court in Boston on April 12, 2019. Riddell, a former...
Bogus test taker to be sentenced in college admissions scam
Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
Ukrainian leaders predict more gruesome discoveries ahead
Daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the US and expected to keep climbing.
Officials expect U.S. COVID numbers to continue rising
FILE - Pilots work in the cockpit of an AWACS plane at Melsbroek military airport in Melsbroek,...
NATO eyes in the sky, keeping Europe out of Russia’s war