Elmer Thomas Park playground suffers damage from overnight winds

They say repairs may take some time, but an exact timetable has not yet been released.
They say repairs may take some time, but an exact timetable has not yet been released.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT
UPDATE: City officials say the playground has re-opened.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The playground at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton was closed after high winds caused some damage overnight.

City of Lawton officials say a shade structure over the playground collapsed and due to recent rains, the ground is to wet to allow equipment to get to the playground for repairs.

They say repairs may take some time, but an exact timetable has not yet been released.

