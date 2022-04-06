Lawton native, Army General to deliver commencement address

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The first female Cameron University graduate to achieve the rank of general officer will serve as this year’s Commencement speaker.

Brig. Gen. Hope C. Rampy was frocked in 2020 and is the 19th Cameron alumni to achieve general officer status in the U.S. military.

Rampy, a Lawton native, graduated from Cameron in 1996 with a degree in political sciences and was a member of the ROTC program.

“Cameron’s ROTC department developed me into an officer,” Rampy said. “The cadre in the CU ROTC program were life coaches and drill instructors to young college students. From individual tasks to team development, this program set me up for my success as a commissioned officer.”

She is currently filling the role of Adjutant General of the Army.

Her combat experience includes a 2008 tour in Iraq with the 1st Cavalry Division out of Fort Hood, Texas, and a 2012 tour in which she commanded the 4th Brigade Special Troops Battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division in Afghanistan.

Her awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters, the Joint Staff Badge, the Army Staff Badge and the Parachutist Badge, as well as various other medals and achievements.

The graduation ceremonies will take place May 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. nightly. After Rampy’s speech, graduates will receive their diplomas and a fireworks display with end the ceremony.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.