Neuwirth re-elected to LPS School Board

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Voters re-elected long-time Lawton Public Schools’ Board Member Patty Neuwirth Tuesday night.

She ran against Larry Bush and won Office Two with 59 percent. Only 191 people voted, according to results.

Neuwirth has served as the President of the Board of Education during her time on the Board.

She’ll now put in another five year term.

According to Neuwirth, she’s excited about the Life Ready Center and other curriculum changes coming up.

“The program at Lawton High for the aerodynamics aviation, that’s going to be an awesome program,” Neuwirth said. “I want to really work this next year on approving our arts programs. We do a great job with athletics and I think we can do a better job with arts.”

She said LPS is putting together a five year strategic plan with committees that include parents, educators and community members.

