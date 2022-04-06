Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Purple Up Highlight: Wednesday, April 6

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The month of April is National Month of the Military Child and KSWO will take some extra time to recognize military kids who are stepping up in their local community.

Now through the end of the month we will be showcasing local military children in an effort to show appreciation for the on-going support of military kids in our area.

If anyone would like to submit their military kid, they can go here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geronimo Principal Heath Selcer faces a misdemeanor Assault and Battery charge.
Geronimo principal faces misdemeanor Assault and Battery charges
Alicia Hainline has worked at the Cache Animal Shelter for about one year. This is the second...
Cache animal control officer speaks out following suspension
Community members gather for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women honor walk.
Community gathers in Lawton for honor walk of missing Comanche woman
KSWO_Juvenileincident
One person injured in juvenile dispute
A fire on Highway 7 threatens home.
Fire on Highway 7 threatens home

Latest News

First Alert Weather 4pm
7News First Alert Weather: Rapid warmup over the weekend as critical fire weather conditions remain in place
Special Olympians compete at Lawton High School on Friday, April 8 for a Track and Field Meet.
Special Olympians take to the track
Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosts legislative luncheon.
Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosts community luncheon
The Altus archery teams will host a spaghetti supper on April 14.
Altus archery teams hosts Spaghetti Supper and Basket Raffle
Hurricane
Colorado State Issues 2022 Tropical Outlook