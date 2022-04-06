Expert Connections
School bonds in Sterling, Walters pass

(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Voters in southwest Oklahoma voted to approved a set of local school bonds.

In Sterling, voters approved a $300,000 bond which will provide the campus with numerous updates, to include textbooks for students.

It passed with 88 percent of the vote.

Also in Sterling, a $105,000 bond was approved with 87 percent of the vote.

The bond will let the school district purchase a new 72-passenger bus.

Residents will see no tax increase as a part of these bonds.

Meanwhile, voters in Walters also approved a pair of school bonds in today’s election.

The $1.77 million bond passed with 86 percent of Tuesday’s vote.

It will go towards renovations for the administration building and bus barn -- and the middle school will receive new floors, lockers and handicap-accessible restrooms.

A proposed $100,000 bond for Walters Public Schools also passed, clearing with 87 percent of votes.

This bond will go towards a new activity bus to transport students.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

