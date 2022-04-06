Expert Connections
Two people transported after Lawton rollover

By Natascha Mercadante and Xavier McClure
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A vehicle flipped over in a wreck on Hunter and Cache Road.

The call came in around 6:15 p.m.

A grey pickup flipped over and a black SUV had damage to its right side.

Eyewitnesses said the grey truck attempted to overtake the black SUV before rolling over.

Two were taken to the hospital and it’s unclear how the crash happened.

One lane of traffic is blocked off and EMS, Lawton Fire Department and Lawton Police Department responded.

