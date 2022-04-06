Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Woman facing animal neglect charges after emaciated dog found in crate in apartment

Des Moines Great Dane Kal
Des Moines Great Dane Kal(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Police in Des Moines made an arrest Tuesday after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued an emaciated Great Dane.

Alexandria Byron, 26, of Des Moines, faces animal neglect charges, KCRG reports.

ARL staff said the dog, named Kal, was found shut in a crate with no food or water in an apartment. Kal was immediately taken to the Animal Rescue League Emergency Care Team for treatment.

Alexandria Byron, 26, of Des Moines, faces animal neglect charges.
Alexandria Byron, 26, of Des Moines, faces animal neglect charges.(KCRG)

The Care team noted that Kal’s body had no muscle mass and weighed just 44 pounds. They noted he was so dehydrated and emaciated that his head and eyes were sunken in.

The ARL said Kal is now on a careful refeeding program and IV fluids in order to help him safely regain fluids and regain his weight.

In the latest update from police about this case, Kal is said to be gaining weight under the care of the Miracle Medical veterinary team at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 2770 and Camelback Road...
UPDATE: ID of victim in fatal Stephens Co. crash released
Workers at Leo and Ken's Truck Stop receive about a $4,500 tip.
Leo and Ken’s Truck Stop and Restaurant staff receive thousand dollar tip
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
‘I’m so scared’: School shooting suspect runs to nearby home, arrest caught on camera
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER ALERT for a missing 15 year old.
UPDATE: AMBER ALERT canceled, missing girl found
City of Lawton extends late fee grace period

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and U.S. allies have worked together to levy crippling economic...
White House: US, allies to ban new investments in Russia
FILE - Singer Bobby Rydell is shown aboard a luxury liner in New York City after arrival from...
Bobby Rydell, 60s teen idol and ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ star, dies
Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters...
2 killed in Georgia, Texas as damaging storms strike South
In his image provided by U.S. Capitol Police, a fox looks out from a cage after being captured...
Fox bites man, putting Capitol Hill on high alert
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Official: Sacramento shooting suspect seen on video with gun