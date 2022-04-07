Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Dry and windy weather pattern keeps critical-to-extreme fire danger in place throughout the weekend

Dry line sparks a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms early next week across parts of Texoma
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a gradual increase in cloud cover overnight with lows falling into the low 40s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

On Thursday, it will be a copy and paste forecast from today with highs topping out in the upper 60s. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of Texoma with the threat for extreme fire weather conditions to develop during the afternoon. Relative humidity will get as low as 8-15% and winds will be out of the northwest at 20-30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph. This will contribute to erratic fire behavior if a grass fire were to break out.

Below are the current fire weather conditions through Tuesday afternoon.

Thursday: Extreme for areas west of I-44

Friday: Near Critical for areas west of I-44

Saturday: Critical for areas west of I-44

Sunday: Near Critical-to-Critical for areas west of I-44

Monday: Near Critical for areas west of I-44

Tuesday: Near Critical for areas west of I-44

Each day maximum wind gusts will range anywhere from 35-45 mph. Temperatures will warm back into the low 80s on Saturday and close to 90 degrees on Sunday.

A well defined trough develops out along the west coast and could bring the chance for a few waves of energy early next week. There will be the chance for a few strong-to-severe storms Monday evening and on Tuesday depending on where the dry line sets up. We will monitor model consistency for this event over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

