7News First Alert Weather: Dry and windy weather pattern keeps critical-to-extreme fire danger in place throughout the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a gradual increase in cloud cover overnight with lows falling into the low 40s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

On Thursday, it will be a copy and paste forecast from today with highs topping out in the upper 60s. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of Texoma with the threat for extreme fire weather conditions to develop during the afternoon. Relative humidity will get as low as 8-15% and winds will be out of the northwest at 20-30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph. This will contribute to erratic fire behavior if a grass fire were to break out.

Below are the current fire weather conditions through Tuesday afternoon.

Thursday : Extreme for areas west of I-44

Friday : Near Critical for areas west of I-44

Saturday : Critical for areas west of I-44

Sunday : Near Critical-to-Critical for areas west of I-44

Monday : Near Critical for areas west of I-44

Tuesday : Near Critical for areas west of I-44

Each day maximum wind gusts will range anywhere from 35-45 mph. Temperatures will warm back into the low 80s on Saturday and close to 90 degrees on Sunday.

A well defined trough develops out along the west coast and could bring the chance for a few waves of energy early next week. There will be the chance for a few strong-to-severe storms Monday evening and on Tuesday depending on where the dry line sets up. We will monitor model consistency for this event over the next few days.

