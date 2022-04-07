7News First Alert Weather: Extremely strong winds and critical fire danger for all of Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

While we had slight break from the breezy winds last night, they will return in full force later today. A low pressure system across the Midwest and high pressure system in the western US will funnel in a strong mid/low level atmospheric jet stream across the central US and down into the Southern Plains. A low-level jet streak of high-velocity winds will pass through western Oklahoma today, increasing winds speeds and gusts at the surface this afternoon. Looking to be even stronger than yesterday, wind speeds will be between 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 45-55 mph in most places, with some even getting above 60 mph. Today will be very similar to yesterday, with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Extreme fire weather conditions for all of Texoma as a Red Flag Warning will be in effect for all counties today until this evening.

Tonight will see the winds die down out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with clear skies. Temperatures could get as low as the mid 30s for some places tonight, as a near-freeze will be possible when waking up on Friday morning.

The next several days into early next week will see at minimum near-critical fire weather conditions across parts of western Texoma, so make sure to continue to practice fire safety and avoid creating sparks that could lead to dangerous grass fires.

Friday will be the last day with temperatures in the 60s/70s as an approaching ridge will supplant itself over the Southern Plains this weekend, increasing temperatures into the 80s and low 90s heading into the start of next week.

A low-pressure trough will make its way across the western US early-to-middle of next week, setting up the return of scattered showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday. This all depends on how models handle the amount of moisture available, along with the timing and placement of the dryline. A cold front arrives next Wednesday to briefly alleviate us from these summer-like temps.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.