Cache City Council makes motion to suspend police chief

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Cache council members held a meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss disciplinary actions for Chief of Police Michael Crank at City Hall.

The council members entered a 45 minute executive session and decided to suspend Chief Crank for two days without pay.

Council members also voted for Animal Control Officer Alicia Hainline to receive the same penalty of two day suspension without pay.

A final decision was made to take no disciplinary action on Probationary Patrol Officer Kylie Kutmen.

The details leading up to this event are unclear at this time.

