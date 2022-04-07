Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Cary Baetz to Oklahoma State University Board of Regents

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed a longtime financial executive to the Oklahoma State University (OSU) Board of Regents.

Cary Baetz served in a number of leadership positions at the Berry Corporation and Stitt said his executive experience will be vital for OSU and its students.

He graduated from OSU with a degree in finance and accounting. University officials said they are excited to work with him.

In a statement, the University’s president said “Cary’s proven experience as a business leader comes at an ideal time as the university charts its course and works to define a coherent, cohesive strategy for the university system. His executive acumen, leadership insights and love for his alma mater will help lead our institutions into the future. "

Baetz will serve an 8 year term ending in April 2030.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.