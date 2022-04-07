Expert Connections
Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Cary Baetz to Oklahoma State University Board of Regents

Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Cary Baetz to OSU Board of Regents.
Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Cary Baetz to OSU Board of Regents.(Governor Stitt's Office)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed a longtime financial executive to the Oklahoma State University (OSU) Board of Regents.

Cary Baetz served in a number of leadership positions at the Berry Corporation and Stitt said his executive experience will be vital for OSU and its students.

He graduated from OSU with a degree in finance and accounting. University officials said they are excited to work with him.

In a statement, the University’s president said “Cary’s proven experience as a business leader comes at an ideal time as the university charts its course and works to define a coherent, cohesive strategy for the university system. His executive acumen, leadership insights and love for his alma mater will help lead our institutions into the future. "

Baetz will serve an 8 year term ending in April 2030.

