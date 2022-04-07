Expert Connections
Great Plains Technology Center burglary suspect arrested in Tulsa

Police arrest Zachary Weatherford in Tulsa.
Police arrest Zachary Weatherford in Tulsa.(COURTESY)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT
TULSA, Okla. (KSWO) - A man who police said vandalized the Great Plains Technology Center back in November has been arrested in Tulsa on similar charges.

Zachary Weatherford was reported to have been broke into the Tech Center soon after it closed for Thanksgiving break.

Investigators said he spent about two hours breaking into offices and classrooms and taking some items.

Weatherford was arrested two months later in Tulsa, where he was reported to have been seen walking through a closed business park at 3 a.m.

In addition to his warrant out of Comanche County, Weatherford is also charged with breaking into a school in Bixby.

He is being held in the Tulsa County Jail.

