Jerry Griffin announces state superintendent candidacy

Jerry Griffin announces candidacy for Oklahoma State Superintendent.
Jerry Griffin announces candidacy for Oklahoma State Superintendent.(COURTESY)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT
TULSA, Okla. (KSWO) - Tulsa School Board Member Jerry Griffin announced he will be a candidate for Superintendent of Education for the State of Oklahoma.

However, Griffin previously announced he will not be a candidate in February.

“I’ve reanalyzed the data and met with Walters and Cox,” he said. “While I have great respect for them, neither have bold ideas for changing the trajectory of the failure of public education in the State of Oklahoma. Public education is failing at all levels. If this trend continues, Oklahoma will no longer be able to produce a skilled workforce. Universities will have to offer remedial courses to accommodate Oklahoma students who cannot function at the college level.”

Griffin joined the United States Marine Corps and received an honorable discharged and returned to Tulsa where he served as a Tulsa Police Officer, while attending the University of Tulsa where he earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration.

He has over 40 years of teaching experience and taught at Texas State University - San Marcos, Wichita State University and the Virtual program at Oklahoma University.

