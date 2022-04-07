Expert Connections
Lawton High School announces events later this week

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton High School will host two events later this week.

From 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 8, at the LHS Auditorium, Lawton High School will host their 62nd annual Lore Ceremony.

The 2022 LHS Lore Queen and King will be crowned, this will be the first crowning of a Lore King.

Earlier that same day from 8:40 a.m. to 8:50 a.m., LHS is having a farewell celebration for their esports team heading off to state competition.

The tournament begins on Saturday, April 9, at Tulsa Union Freshmen Academy.

Five LHS students will be competing in the tournament, two students will be competing in Super Mario Smash Bros. and three students will play as a team in Apex Legends.

