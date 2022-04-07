One person injured in juvenile dispute

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department, Lawton Gang Unit, Lawton Fire Department and EMS responded to calls over a juvenile dispute at Garrets Landing.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening outside apartment units where one juvenile received leg lacerations in self defense.

Lawton Police said the incident was not gang related; however, multiple citations and court appearances were issued. No one was taken to the hospital or custody.

