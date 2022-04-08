Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Rapid warmup over the weekend as critical fire weather conditions remain in place

Rain not out of the question east of I-44 early next week
First Alert Weather 5pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies with relaxed winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low-to-mid 30s. To be on the safe side, cover cold sensitive plants and crops before heading to bed.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, bright and sunny with temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Critical fire weather conditions will be in place during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts.

On Sunday, mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs rebounding into the low 90s. Near-Critical to Critical fire weather conditions will be in place. Winds will be out of the southwest at 15-20 mph with higher wind gusts.

A weak front pushes into the northern half of Southwest Oklahoma Sunday night and early Monday morning. This will allow for a slightly cooler day on Monday with highs topping out in the mid 80s. There will be near-critical fire weather conditions on both Sunday and Monday.

The next chance for isolated showers and storms will arrive on Tuesday mainly for areas along and east of I-44. Any storms that develop east of the dry line could have the chance to become strong-to-severe at a moments notice.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

