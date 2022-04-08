Altus archery teams hosts Spaghetti Supper and Basket Raffle

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus archery teams will have a spaghetti supper to send athletes to nationals.

The Altus Archery Spaghetti Supper and Basket Raffle on Thursday, April 14 in the Altus High School Cafeteria.

They will begin serving at 5 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $10 per meal.

The basket raffle will continue throughout the evening and tickets will $5, but donations are always appreciated.

All proceeds will go to support the Altus Intermediate School and Altus Junior High Archery teams go to nationals, which are in Kentucky, in May.

