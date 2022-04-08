Cameron University invites community to Soiree: Liederabend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University piano students of professor Hyunsoon Whang will move from classroom to performance to demonstrate their skills.

They will accompany vocal students of Christian Morren in a recital with both pianists and vocalists in Soiree: Liederabend.

The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, in the McCutcheon Recital Hall.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, military and non-Cameron students.

CU students, faculty and staff are admitted free with university I.D.

Students who will perform piano are Brittany Dabbs, Malcolm Gehlbach, Lillie Hodgson and Gina Staffieri. Voculaists will be Destiny Abila, Samantha Cook, Rachel McCurry and Marckese Williams.

