Cameron University presents CU Be a Therapist

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For anyone interested in being in the mental health field, Cameron University will host a virtual information event for the community.

CU Be a Therapist will present information on the Master of Science in Behavior Science degree, which can lead individuals into a therapy career.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 and is presented by Cameron University School of Graduate and Professional Studies and the Department of Psychology. Professor Joanni Sailor will be the main speaker.

Attendees will learn about two of the tracks offered under CU’s Master of Science in Behavioral Sciences: Counseling and Marriage and Family Therapy.

Licensed Professional Counselors focus on mental, emotional and behavioral issues in a variety of health care settings. They work with individuals, groups, and couples in roles as wide-ranging as substance abuse counseling, psychoanalysis, learning disability counseling and more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.