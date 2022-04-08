Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Cameron University presents CU Be a Therapist

(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For anyone interested in being in the mental health field, Cameron University will host a virtual information event for the community.

CU Be a Therapist will present information on the Master of Science in Behavior Science degree, which can lead individuals into a therapy career.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 and is presented by Cameron University School of Graduate and Professional Studies and the Department of Psychology. Professor Joanni Sailor will be the main speaker.

Attendees will learn about two of the tracks offered under CU’s Master of Science in Behavioral Sciences: Counseling and Marriage and Family Therapy.

Licensed Professional Counselors focus on mental, emotional and behavioral issues in a variety of health care settings. They work with individuals, groups, and couples in roles as wide-ranging as substance abuse counseling, psychoanalysis, learning disability counseling and more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geronimo Principal Heath Selcer faces a misdemeanor Assault and Battery charge.
Geronimo principal faces misdemeanor Assault and Battery charges
Emergency crews were called to the facility around 1 p.m., with reports of at least one person...
Multiple victims taken to hospital after apparent stabbing at Lawton Correctional Facility
Alicia Hainline has worked at the Cache Animal Shelter for about one year. This is the second...
Cache animal control officer speaks out following suspension
KSWO_MichaelPorter
Lawton man faces several charges in connection to murder
Community members gather for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women honor walk.
Community gathers in Lawton for honor walk of missing Comanche woman

Latest News

7News First Alert Weather: Critical fire weather conditions return today as blustery week...
7News First Alert Weather: Critical fire weather conditions return today as blustery week approaches
KSWO_MichaelPorter
Lawton man faces several charges in connection to murder
KSWO_ZiakoreyBarner
Man in connection to Lawton slaying sentenced to life in prison
KSWO_MatthewKomalty
Chairman of the Kiowa Tribe not running for re-election
Marlow High School hosts Harlem Wizards basketball game