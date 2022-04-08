Expert Connections
Colorado State Issues 2022 Tropical Outlook

Colorado State researchers predict another active season as La Niña continues to diminish
Hurricane
Hurricane(KSWO)
By Noel Rehm and Colton Williams
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

As the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season wrapped up in late October, it left behind the third most active Atlantic hurricane season on record. With 21 total storms being named, seven of which were hurricanes, with four being classified as major hurricanes. Last season also marked the sixth consecutive season with an above-average level of activity. La Niña is the meteorological term describing cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Pacific basin. As La Niña gradually weakens to a more ENSO-neutral phase, this will certainly have an impact on the activity of this hurricane season, but researchers are still anticipating yet another active season.

Dr. Philip Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University, specializes in forecasting the Atlantic basin for hurricane activity. Their recently released 2022 forecast calls for 19 named storms, nine of those to become hurricanes, and four to be classified as major hurricanes. This prediction, once again, foreshadows another consecutive year of above-average activity.

2022 Hurricane Forecast
2022 Hurricane Forecast(KSWO)

A storm is named when it attains tropical storm status, which is classified by sustained winds of 39 mph or greater. A storm then becomes a hurricane when its sustained winds reach 74 mph or greater. The World Meteorological Organization creates a list of names several seasons in advance, with each list containing 21 names, alternating between male and female names. The 2022 Atlantic name list is as follows.

2022 Hurricane Names
2022 Hurricane Names(KSWO)

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

