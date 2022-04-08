Comanche County District Judge runs for re-election

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - District Judge Scott Meaders announced on Friday he will seek another term serving the people of southwest Oklahoma.

Meaders was appointed district judge for the Fifth Judicial District in 2017.

Then re-elected, without opposition, in 2018.

He currently serves as the chief judge for Comanche County.

Meaders said his 26 years of experience cannot be replicated and he hopes to continue to lead the judiciary, with public safety as his top priority.

