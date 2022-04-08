Expert Connections
Comanche County District Judge runs for re-election

District Judge Scott Meaders announces re-election campaign.
District Judge Scott Meaders announces re-election campaign.(COURTESY)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - District Judge Scott Meaders announced on Friday he will seek another term serving the people of southwest Oklahoma.

Meaders was appointed district judge for the Fifth Judicial District in 2017.

Then re-elected, without opposition, in 2018.

He currently serves as the chief judge for Comanche County.

Meaders said his 26 years of experience cannot be replicated and he hopes to continue to lead the judiciary, with public safety as his top priority.

