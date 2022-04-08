Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Justin Bieber offering a month of free online therapy to fans

Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Justin Bieber wants you to find inner peace and is willing to pay to help you do it.

The pop star is partnering with online therapy company BetterHelp to offer a free month of service to his fans.

Bieber, 28, has been candid about his own mental health issues and says offering free therapy to fans is a “real blessing.”

He’s also giving members of his road crew free access to licensed therapists for 18 months.

The Grammy winner is currently on the first leg of the biggest tour of his career, The Justice Tour.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geronimo Principal Heath Selcer faces a misdemeanor Assault and Battery charge.
Geronimo principal faces misdemeanor Assault and Battery charges
Emergency crews were called to the facility around 1 p.m., with reports of at least one person...
Multiple victims taken to hospital after apparent stabbing at Lawton Correctional Facility
Alicia Hainline has worked at the Cache Animal Shelter for about one year. This is the second...
Cache animal control officer speaks out following suspension
KSWO_MichaelPorter
Lawton man faces several charges in connection to murder
Community members gather for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women honor walk.
Community gathers in Lawton for honor walk of missing Comanche woman

Latest News

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at U.S. Senate confirmation hearing.
Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress’ partisan path
A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m....
3 killed in Georgia gun range shooting; suspects not in custody
7News First Alert Weather: Critical fire weather conditions return today as blustery week...
7News First Alert Weather: Critical fire weather conditions return today as blustery week approaches
Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station
The immediate aftermath of the Russian missile strike on a railway station in the Ukrainian...
GRAPHIC: Aftermath from Russian missile strike at Ukraine train station