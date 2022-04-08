Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosts community luncheon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce used its monthly luncheon event on Friday to give the community a chance to speak with their area lawmakers.

Several members of the Oklahoma Legislature were in attendance and gave their constituents updates on the goings-on at the state capitol.

They also took questions from attendees on the issues which impact them most.

Organizers and lawmakers alike were happy for the luncheon and the opportunity it offered.

Krista Ratliff with the Chamber of Commerce said the event was great for the community.

“It was really neat to see some of the community members come with questions prepared that they wanted answered,” she said. “This is their time to hear from their legislators on topics that important to them and the community, and we put them on the spot. They have to answer the question in front of everyone, so it’s a really neat opportunity to have those questions answered.”

The lawmakers in attendance said it was enlightening to hear what their communities are most invested in.

The Chamber holds monthly luncheons aimed at updating the public on the state of topics such as education and manufacturing.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.