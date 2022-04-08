Expert Connections
Multiple victims taken to hospital after apparent stabbing at Lawton Correctional Facility

Emergency crews were called to the facility around 1 p.m., with reports of at least one person possibly not breathing.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple people were reportedly stabbed at the Lawton Correctional Facility on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the facility around 1 p.m., with reports of at least one person possibly not breathing.

The 7News crew on scene, said at least two people were taken away by ambulance and appeared to be in critical condition.

Survival Flight was called to the scene, but it appeared they determined one of the victims was not stable enough to fly. Instead taking them to a local hospital by ambulance.

The Department of Corrections is aware of the situation, which will be investigated by the Office of the Inspector General. They would not confirm any information about the incident.

