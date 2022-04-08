Expert Connections
Parts of highway closed in Comanche County after wreck

A rollover crash causes closure on Highway 58.
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A crash caused parts of Highway 58 to be closed Friday morning, following a rollover in northern Comanche County.

Emergency officials were called to the scene around 8 a.m. near Ann’s Country Kitchen.

Officials had to close the intersection off for almost an hour, in order to clear the scene.

Multiple agencies responded to the call, but there were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

