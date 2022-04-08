Parts of highway closed in Comanche County after wreck

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A crash caused parts of Highway 58 to be closed Friday morning, following a rollover in northern Comanche County.

Emergency officials were called to the scene around 8 a.m. near Ann’s Country Kitchen.

Officials had to close the intersection off for almost an hour, in order to clear the scene.

Multiple agencies responded to the call, but there were no injuries reported.

