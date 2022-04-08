Shaw brothers restore Patterson Center mural

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A restored mural is serving as a reminder of how significant the Patterson Community Center is to so many in Lawton.

The Shaw brothers have restored a mural they painted 30 years ago to preserve the rich history of the Patterson Center. The artwork on the building depicts local black leaders, like Coach H.C. King and Albert Johnson Senior who greatly impacted the Lawton community.

The Patterson Center is located in Councilwoman Onreka Johnson’s Ward.

She said she feels a sense of pride when she looks at the artwork and thinks about what it represents.

“This community has a lot of things that we’ve gone through as minorities here and this just gives a reflection and a highlight on some of the trendsetters in our community and what they did and the doors that they’ve opened and some of the traditions that started because of them,” Johnson said.

Albert Johnson Sr. came up with the idea for the mural all those years ago.

Ten students interviewed residents and collected photographs that inspired the mural, which was designed by an art teacher, according to the Shaws.

Lawton pastor Al Hall it’s more than a building to him.

“At one time or another, you know I was young then, and I was told about the Patterson Center many, many years ago, how instrumental in having a place for us to go,” Hall said. “Right here, this was the only place that soldiers could come together was right here at this Patterson Center.”

In those three decades, the mural suffered some damage, with the wood it was originally on rotting.

That’s when Terry and Darry Shaw decided to restore it, which took about two days.

They painted it on aluminum with a plastic core to ensure it’ll last a long time.

“I’m just happy the neighborhood liked it so much that they wanted it back and that it’s meant so much to them over the years,” Terry said.

You can also spot the Douglass Learning Center, where the mural was painted.

“It’s important because we want to know where we came from, where we are and where we need to go, and when you have the documented history, you know the value and the sentimental values and things like that for what’s going on in the community,” Johnson said.

The Shaw brothers said this is the only project they’ve restored, but the pair have a few new murals they’ll be working on this summer.

