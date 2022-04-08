Expert Connections
Special Olympians take to the track

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Special Olympians and their coaches met at Lawton High School on Friday for Track and Field Meet.

The athletes went head to head in a number of competitions like running and jumping.

The event was kicked off with help from the Lawton Police and Fire Departments along with Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Area Manager for the Special Olympics Natalie Smith said Friday’s meet was a return to form after the pandemic put things on hold.

”It’s always a great time,” she said I’m just so excited that we are finally back at it after we had to take a break during COVID. So, we are happy to have such a great turn out. Our numbers are a little bit down this year, but I think it’s because we are getting back and going.”

Over 200 athletes, both children and adults, participated in Friday’s games.

They all have hopes to travel to the summer games in Stillwater later this year.

