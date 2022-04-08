Two people transported after Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were sent to the hospital with injuries, following a crash in south Lawton Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called out to the intersection of 9th and Washington a little after 8 a.m.

A white minivan and a black SUV collided at the intersection, causing the mini van to hit a telephone pole.

At least two people were transported to a local hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

