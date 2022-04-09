7News First Alert Weather: Critical fire weather conditions return today as blustery week approaches

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

After several days worth of below average temperatures, that trend will change as we head into this weekend. A chilly start is to be expected this morning, with overnight lows bringing us all the way down into the 30s. This will quickly change today as that southerly breeze kicks in, streaming warm air into Texoma. Highs today will quickly warm up into the mid-80s, with some 90s across our southern counties. Winds will be gusty again today, with southwesterly winds at 15-25 mph with gusts to 45 mph possible. This, combined with relative humidity values bottoming out in the single digits in some locations, is going to lead to an Extreme fire weather risk.

Sunday, the warming trend will continue as highs will have no problem climbing into the 90s across Texoma. Some cloud cover will begin to build in throughout the day tomorrow, indicating a little more moisture will be present across some (not all) of Texoma. This, combined with sustained winds tomorrow being 15-20 mph, will drop that fire weather risk down to the Near Critical category. Still, extra caution must be taken as you head outdoors this weekend, regardless of risk category.

Sunday night, a cold front will sweep through Texoma, though the current thinking is that temperatures will not be impacted greatly across your Monday, as highs will only drop 5-10° in most places, with highs forecasted into the mid-80s. Winds will continue to persist on Monday, leading to another Near Critical fire weather risk.

Tuesday, conditions look very similar to those of Sunday, with highs once again topping out in the lower 90s, and relative humidity falling down to the single digits in some locations. This is going to lead to another Extreme fire weather risk for Tuesday.

Looking ahead, a storm system will arrive in Oklahoma Monday, and persist until Wednesday, with some severe weather possible, however this will likely not impact Texoma, as the dryline will set up across or east of I-44. Our best chance for storms will be Tuesday, and they are currently only forecasted for 20%.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.