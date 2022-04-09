7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather danger persists as near-record high temps possible tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A warm and breezy night in store as temperatures around 70 at midnight and only falling into the mid/upper 50s by sunrise. Winds will breeze out of the south at 10-20 mph, with higher wind gusts possible. Clear conditions to start out, with clouds building by the early morning hours.

Tomorrow will still see Red Flag Warnings in place for western counties across Texoma. Strong winds out of the south at 10-20 mph will lead to our continuing warming trend as temperatures rise into the 90s. Near-record high temperatures will be possible in the afternoon, with the record here in Lawton being 93° set back in 1934. Partly cloudy skies to start out the morning, clearing out by the afternoon hours. Near-critical fire weather conditions will be in place for much of the region.

A cold front will move through Sunday overnight into Monday morning, bringing cooler, through still above-average, daytime temperatures in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies and breezy winds allow for elevated-to-near-critical fire weather danger.

A storm system and cold front will move into the southern plains Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing strong southerly and northerly winds, setting up for critical-to-extreme fire weather conditions. Isolated showers and storms will be possible mainly east of I-44 along a dryline on Tuesday, and there will be enough energy in place to allow for a couple strong-to-severe storms to fire up, although coverage will be minimal.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.