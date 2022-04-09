Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather danger persists as near-record high temps possible tomorrow

First Alert Forecast 6pm
By Josh Reiter
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A warm and breezy night in store as temperatures around 70 at midnight and only falling into the mid/upper 50s by sunrise. Winds will breeze out of the south at 10-20 mph, with higher wind gusts possible. Clear conditions to start out, with clouds building by the early morning hours.

Tomorrow will still see Red Flag Warnings in place for western counties across Texoma. Strong winds out of the south at 10-20 mph will lead to our continuing warming trend as temperatures rise into the 90s. Near-record high temperatures will be possible in the afternoon, with the record here in Lawton being 93° set back in 1934. Partly cloudy skies to start out the morning, clearing out by the afternoon hours. Near-critical fire weather conditions will be in place for much of the region.

A cold front will move through Sunday overnight into Monday morning, bringing cooler, through still above-average, daytime temperatures in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies and breezy winds allow for elevated-to-near-critical fire weather danger.

A storm system and cold front will move into the southern plains Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing strong southerly and northerly winds, setting up for critical-to-extreme fire weather conditions. Isolated showers and storms will be possible mainly east of I-44 along a dryline on Tuesday, and there will be enough energy in place to allow for a couple strong-to-severe storms to fire up, although coverage will be minimal.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSWO_MichaelPorter
Lawton man faces several charges in connection to murder
KSWO_ZiakoreyBarner
Man in connection to Lawton slaying sentenced to life in prison
LPD helps person in mental distress
LPD helps person in mental distress
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Emergency crews were called to the facility around 1 p.m., with reports of at least one person...
Multiple victims taken to hospital after apparent stabbing at Lawton Correctional Facility

Latest News

7News First Alert Weather: Near-record heat today with winds refusing to let up
7News First Alert Weather: Near-record heat today with winds refusing to let up
7News First Alert Weather: Critical fire weather conditions return today as blustery week...
7News First Alert Weather: Critical fire weather conditions return today as blustery week approaches
First Alert Weather 4pm
7News First Alert Weather: Rapid warmup over the weekend as critical fire weather conditions remain in place
Hurricane
Colorado State Issues 2022 Tropical Outlook