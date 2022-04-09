Chairman of the Kiowa Tribe not running for re-election

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Chairman of the Kiowa Tribe said he is not running for office again.

In a statement, Matthew Komalty said that over the past few months, he has been diagnosed with an auto immune disorder, causing his health to suffer and forcing him to work remotely.

He said he is not running for office again while he recovers from his illness.

In the same announcement, Komalty announced a new agreement with Fujitsu to build a permanent broadband infrastructure, which he said will ensure no tribal member will go without internet services.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.