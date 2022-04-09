Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton man faces several charges in connection to murder

KSWO_MichaelPorter
KSWO_MichaelPorter(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man who police say led officers on a chase has also been charged in connection to a drug death.

Michael Porter is charged with second degree murder in the death of Bryce Davis.

Investigators say in December, Porter sold Davis fentanyl pills, which led to the Davis’s death by overdose.

Police spotted Porter speeding through 38th and Lee with expired tags, Porter then sped off when officers tried to pull him over.

The chase went down Lee and ended when Porter reportedly crashed into a businesses’ chain-link fence, then tried to run off before being quickly arrested.

In connection to the crash, Porter faces several charges, including endangering others while eluding police, driving under the influence and driving without a license.

He’s currently begin held in the Comanche County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geronimo Principal Heath Selcer faces a misdemeanor Assault and Battery charge.
Geronimo principal faces misdemeanor Assault and Battery charges
Emergency crews were called to the facility around 1 p.m., with reports of at least one person...
Multiple victims taken to hospital after apparent stabbing at Lawton Correctional Facility
Alicia Hainline has worked at the Cache Animal Shelter for about one year. This is the second...
Cache animal control officer speaks out following suspension
Community members gather for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women honor walk.
Community gathers in Lawton for honor walk of missing Comanche woman

Latest News

7News First Alert Weather: Critical fire weather conditions return today as blustery week...
7News First Alert Weather: Critical fire weather conditions return today as blustery week approaches
KSWO_ZiakoreyBarner
Man in connection to Lawton slaying sentenced to life in prison
KSWO_MatthewKomalty
Chairman of the Kiowa Tribe not running for re-election
Marlow High School hosts Harlem Wizards basketball game