Lawton man faces several charges in connection to murder

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man who police say led officers on a chase has also been charged in connection to a drug death.

Michael Porter is charged with second degree murder in the death of Bryce Davis.

Investigators say in December, Porter sold Davis fentanyl pills, which led to the Davis’s death by overdose.

Police spotted Porter speeding through 38th and Lee with expired tags, Porter then sped off when officers tried to pull him over.

The chase went down Lee and ended when Porter reportedly crashed into a businesses’ chain-link fence, then tried to run off before being quickly arrested.

In connection to the crash, Porter faces several charges, including endangering others while eluding police, driving under the influence and driving without a license.

He’s currently begin held in the Comanche County Detention Center.

