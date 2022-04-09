LPD helps person in mental distress

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department talked a person in mental distress off the railing of an overpass this weekend.

It happened in the area of NW Rogers Lane and NW Fort Sill Boulevard, according to LPD’s Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs.

Officers spoke with the person at length until the individual willingly went with LPD to receive help from a mental health professional.

No one was harmed during the incident.

