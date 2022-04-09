Man in connection to Lawton slaying sentenced to life in prison

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man convicted in a 2020 murder will spend more than 20 years behind bars.

Ziakorey Barner was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the death of Donald Bowman.

The Judge also ordered consecutive 20 year sentences on two of Barner’s other charges.

In September 2020, Barner shot 17 bullets into a home, killing Bowman, before leading police on a lengthy chase.

