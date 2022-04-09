Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor

Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old.(Belleview Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida teenager is dead and two others have been arrested after police said the boys took turns shooting at each other while wearing body armor.

The Belleview Police Department responded to a call of a shooting over the weekend at a house and found 16-year-old Christopher Leroy Broad Jr. shot inside of the home. He was transported to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Police said through their investigation they found 17-year-old Joshua Vining and Broad were taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a vest that contained a form of body armor. BPD Sgt. Michael Miley said Broad Jr. died after he was hit by a bullet fired by Vining, according to the evidence found.

On Thursday, police arrested Vining and 17-year-old Colton Whitler.

Vining was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm and Whitler was charged with providing false information to law enforcement, according to Belleview police.

TWO ARRESTED IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF JUVENILE CHRISTOPHER BROAD On Thursday, April 7, 2022, juvenile Joshua Vining...

Posted by Belleview Police Department on Friday, April 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geronimo Principal Heath Selcer faces a misdemeanor Assault and Battery charge.
Geronimo principal faces misdemeanor Assault and Battery charges
Emergency crews were called to the facility around 1 p.m., with reports of at least one person...
Multiple victims taken to hospital after apparent stabbing at Lawton Correctional Facility
Alicia Hainline has worked at the Cache Animal Shelter for about one year. This is the second...
Cache animal control officer speaks out following suspension
KSWO_MichaelPorter
Lawton man faces several charges in connection to murder
Community members gather for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women honor walk.
Community gathers in Lawton for honor walk of missing Comanche woman

Latest News

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at U.S. Senate confirmation hearing.
Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress’ partisan path
A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m....
3 killed in Georgia gun range shooting; suspects not in custody
7News First Alert Weather: Critical fire weather conditions return today as blustery week...
7News First Alert Weather: Critical fire weather conditions return today as blustery week approaches
Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station
The immediate aftermath of the Russian missile strike on a railway station in the Ukrainian...
GRAPHIC: Aftermath from Russian missile strike at Ukraine train station