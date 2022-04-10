Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Cold front moves through tonight, with next storm system arriving on Tuesday

First Alert Forecast 5:30pm
By Josh Reiter
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A cold front is moving across Texoma this evening, and will shift winds overnight from out of the south to out of the north at 10-20 mph, with higher wind gusts possible. Partly cloudy skies will keep temperatures from falling too much, down into the mid 50s by sunrise.

Tonight’s cold front will help in lowering temperatures for tomorrow, as most of us will only get into the upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoon. Winds will thankfully not be as strong either, only out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with wind gusts only getting as high as up to 20 mph. Partly cloudy skies to start off the morning, giving way for mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Tuesday will start off with skies remaining mostly sunny as strong southerly winds at 15-25 mph and afternoon temperatures back into the 90s, along with low relative humidity, will lead to critical-to-extreme fire weather conditions for all of Texoma. Fire watches and wind advisories have already been issued for far western and northern counties that will go into effect on Tuesday.

Later that afternoon into the evening, a dryline will set up just west of I-44. A low-pressure trough system out west will send tons of energy out in front of it into the Southern Plains on Tuesday. A strong cap will be in place, so coverage of showers and storms will be isolated to scattered at most, with the best chance for any rain being along and east of the dry line in eastern counties. When the cap breaks, the amount of available energy will cause these storms to fire up very quickly, with thunderstorms and discrete supercells forming not too long after the first storms initiate. This is going to be a situation on Tuesday afternoon that once storms fire up, they will strengthen and be cause for concern almost immediately, so be prepared for fast evolving showers and storms, especially for areas along and near I-44. As of right now, severe threats look to include wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail up to the size of golf balls, and and isolated brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.

Cold front will move through Wednesday morning, decreasing daytime temperatures during the middle of the week into the 70s. A few stray rain showers are possible Friday and Saturday with a cold front and low-pressure system moving across the central plains.

