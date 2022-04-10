7News First Alert Weather: Near-record heat today with winds refusing to let up

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

After a warm and windy Saturday, Sunday will be much of the same. Afternoon highs will try to beat the records set all the way back in 1934. Lawton’s forecasted high of 93° would tie the record, while Wichita Falls’ forecasted high of 93° would fall short of the 96° record. Either way, expect a very unseasonably warm (even hot!) Sunday. Winds will also refuse to let up as we will see southwesterly winds sustained at 15-20, with gusts to 35. Today’s relative humidity will help out just a bit, allowing that fire weather danger to come down to a Near Critical risk, but that’s no reason to let your guard down when outdoors today. Given that amount of dormant vegetation and very dry conditions we’ve seen lately, caution is still imperative today.

Overnight tonight, a cold front will try to move through Texoma, though it will stall somewhere near the Red River. This will help drop highs tomorrow back down to the lower 80s, and we’ll be greeted with a northwesterly breeze. Gusts tomorrow won’t be quite as bad, as we will rarely see them in excess of 20 mph tomorrow, giving us a much needed break.

That break won’t last long, as Tuesday will jump right back into the lower 90s, and a southerly wind will return, sustained at 15-25, with gusts to 45 possible. RH values are going to bottom out Tuesday, leaving this with the highest fire weather danger category, Extreme. Tuesday night, storms will try to fire along the dryline that will set up somewhere over central Texoma. Latest high-resolution modeling has placed this dryline a little further west than originally anticipated, so isolated strong-to-severe storms are absolutely possible in eastern counties come Tuesday night, though coverage isn’t expected to be widespread.

Looking ahead, the remainder of the week should return to more of a seasonal pattern, with lots of 70s residing on the 7-day ahead of the Easter holiday.

