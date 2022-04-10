Expert Connections
Black Dog Farm invites community out for Easter festivities

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - Easter activities are underway in southwest Oklahoma, starting in Fletcher at Black Dog Farm.

About 500 people came out to the farm Saturday for an egg hunt with 2,000 eggs, face painting, food, a petting zoo and more.

There was even a bouncy house for the kiddos.

Owner Rachel Hollamen, her family and volunteers started the event last year to help people get out following the pandemic.

She said for those who are from all over country, having community is important.

“I think that in this day and age, we need to come together as a community, so it’s really for us to have, not only our military families and soldiers come out, but to give them a sense of community and to be welcomed and to know that they have somewhere to go, to you know, have an Easter egg hunt,” Hollamen said.

Black Dog Farm is open daily from 1-6 p.m. for petting zoo visits and just for those who want to see what the farm lifestyle is like.

It’s donation only.

You can learn more by checking out the Black Dog Farm Facebook page.

