Cameron University hosting virtual workshop, “CU in History and Political Science”

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University is hosting a virtual workshop Monday, called CU in History and Political Science.

Faculty members will explore career opportunities in those fields, including law, private business, government service, and the armed forces.

It starts at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11.

Department of Social Sciences Chair Lance Janda said it’s great opportunity to learn about how a degree can help you achieve your career goals.

You can register for the presentation to receive a secure Zoom link here.

