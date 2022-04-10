Couples perform at Dancing for Children United fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Five couples took to the stage Saturday evening for Dancing for Children United at the Apache Casino Hotel in Lawton.

Each year, Dancing for Children United fundraises for an inclusive playground to help children with disabilities have fun.

The community enjoys watching familiar faces perform, and no matter who wins, the participants know it’s all for a good cause.

“When I think about the children, and even adults, in our community that can’t get out and interact and play, knowing that everything we’re doing here to raise the money to make that a reality for those children, those adults, those families, I can’t think of anything better,” Jeanette said.

In the lobby, attendees voted for their favorite couple by placing donations in cans labeled with the dancers’ faces.

Klein and her partner Rocco Bonnaci won the competition this year, with a song selection that she says is special.

“We danced to ‘You Raise Me Up’ and we picked that because we felt that it would stir some emotions and really get the message across to why everyone’s here tonight,” Jeanette said.

Gary and Stacy Ellis are a married couple that danced to a number by Ray Charles.

The pair said the inclusive park is a cause close to their hearts.

“We have a younger cousin that’s in a wheelchair and it’d be beneficial to him to go out and have fun and be in the park and be with other siblings and peers and to have a good time,” Gary said.

Both said the experience helped them learn something about each other.

Plus, their son and his friends were on stage playing instruments for the performance.

“It was a blast. A blast. It’s nerve-wracking and scary at times, but we always got to look at the end results,” Gary said. “The park for the little ones out there that’s going to be for them.”

If you weren’t able to make it out to the benefit this evening, you can always donate to the GoFundMe.

