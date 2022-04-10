Expert Connections
Firefighters put out grass fire in Kiowa County

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters worked to put out a grass fire off Highway 62 Saturday afternoon.

It burned about 100 acres near the Comanche/Kiowa Line.

Strong winds pushed the fire to the north.

Several departments responded, including Snyder, Mountain Park, Roosevelt, Indiahoma, Cache, and Chattanooga.

There were no injuries or damaged structures reported.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

