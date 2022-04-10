Firefighters put out grass fire in Kiowa County

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters worked to put out a grass fire off Highway 62 Saturday afternoon.

It burned about 100 acres near the Comanche/Kiowa Line.

Strong winds pushed the fire to the north.

Several departments responded, including Snyder, Mountain Park, Roosevelt, Indiahoma, Cache, and Chattanooga.

There were no injuries or damaged structures reported.

