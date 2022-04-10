Governor candidate shows support for veterans at Trykes N Tread Car Show

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Mountain Metro’s 10th annual Trykes N tread Car Show is taking place this weekend, and a candidate for governor stopped by to show his support.

Director of the Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs Joel Kintsel announced this week that he plans to run against Governor Kevin Stitt for the seat, with veterans at the forefront of his campaign.

And this year, the car show is honoring our military.

It started at 9 a.m. at the Great Plains Coliseum, with community members showcasing bikes, cars, trucks and trykes.

At the event, Kintsel told 7NEWS if he’s elected governor, veterans won’t be put on the backburner.

”Back during the pandemic, we had needs that went unmet because the Stitt administration would not provide the financial support we needed to take care of our veterans, that were part of a very vulnerable population during the COVID pandemic.”

Kintsel said Mountain Metro’s efforts and support for veterans is heartwarming and shows that our community cares for the veterans of Oklahoma.

The Trykes N Tread Show is continues Sunday until 4 p.m.

