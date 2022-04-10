Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Helicopter drops Easter eggs in Elmer Thomas Park

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ten thousand eggs rained from the sky for an Easter egg hunt like no other Saturday morning at Elmer Thomas Park.

The Church in Lawton hosted the event, with nearly 1,000 people showing up to grab candy, participate in raffles and buy items and food from vendors.

Parents brought the kids out for an EGG-strodinary Easter egg hunt.

Pastors Eli and Sheridan Garcia have been coordinating the event for weeks.

“We thought it would be a great event to have an Easter egg hunt for the kids and the people of Lawton,” Eli said. “So we got a helicopter and dropped 10,000 eggs from the helicopter,” Sheridan said.

“Definitely a learning experience for us, so many things went wrong but so many things went right too,” So we are so thankful for everybody’s grace and patience with us as we learn how to do this and how we do it well.”

Vendors offered raffles for prizes including airpods, bikes, scooters and more.

Flowers by Ramon did their first flower flash since COVID began, giving away 300 bouquets at the event.

The Garcias said they hope to make this an annual event for the city.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSWO_MichaelPorter
Lawton man faces several charges in connection to murder
KSWO_ZiakoreyBarner
Man in connection to Lawton slaying sentenced to life in prison
LPD helps person in mental distress
LPD helps person in mental distress
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Emergency crews were called to the facility around 1 p.m., with reports of at least one person...
Multiple victims taken to hospital after apparent stabbing at Lawton Correctional Facility

Latest News

7News First Alert Weather: Near-record heat today with winds refusing to let up
7News First Alert Weather: Near-record heat today with winds refusing to let up
Alan Montana Anderson-Himes forced an eight-year-old girl to touch his genitals before he tried...
Man arrested for sexual assault, attempted kidnapping of Mustang girl
Director of the Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs Joel Kintsel announced this week that he...
Governor candidate shows support for veterans at Trykes N Tread Car Show
Five couples took to the stage Saturday evening for Dancing for Children United at the Apache...
Couples perform at Dancing for Children United fundraiser