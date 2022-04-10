Helicopter drops Easter eggs in Elmer Thomas Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ten thousand eggs rained from the sky for an Easter egg hunt like no other Saturday morning at Elmer Thomas Park.

The Church in Lawton hosted the event, with nearly 1,000 people showing up to grab candy, participate in raffles and buy items and food from vendors.

Parents brought the kids out for an EGG-strodinary Easter egg hunt.

Pastors Eli and Sheridan Garcia have been coordinating the event for weeks.

“We thought it would be a great event to have an Easter egg hunt for the kids and the people of Lawton,” Eli said. “So we got a helicopter and dropped 10,000 eggs from the helicopter,” Sheridan said.

“Definitely a learning experience for us, so many things went wrong but so many things went right too,” So we are so thankful for everybody’s grace and patience with us as we learn how to do this and how we do it well.”

Vendors offered raffles for prizes including airpods, bikes, scooters and more.

Flowers by Ramon did their first flower flash since COVID began, giving away 300 bouquets at the event.

The Garcias said they hope to make this an annual event for the city.

