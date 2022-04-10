Expert Connections
Man arrested for sexual assault, attempted kidnapping of Mustang girl

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MUSTANG, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in police custody for sexual assault and attempted kidnapping of an 8-year-old girl Mustang girl.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Mustang Police arrested 22-year-old Alan Montana Anderson-Himes on Friday.

In March, a girl and a friend were playing in the front yard of a home when Anderson-Himes stopped his vehicle and spoke to one of the girls.

He then forced the 8-year-old to touch his genitals as he attempted to pull her into his vehicle to abduct her.

The girl was able to get away and then Anderson-Himes drove off.

He is charged with one count of Kidnapping and one count of Lewd Acts with a Child Under 16.

Anderson-Himes is currently in the Canadian County Jail awaiting arraignment.

