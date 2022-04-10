Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Singer Avril Lavigne tweets pic of engagement to Mod Sun

Life is less "complicated" for Avril Lavigne as she announces her engagement to Mod Sun.
Life is less "complicated" for Avril Lavigne as she announces her engagement to Mod Sun.(Twitter @AvrilLavigne, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Life is suddenly less “complicated” for pop star Avril Lavigne.

The 37-year-old Canadian singer announced on Twitter Thursday that she’s engaged to fellow musician Mod Sun.

Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, popped the question with a heart-shaped diamond on a boat on the river Seine.

The irony is that the two met collaborating on Lavigne’s latest album titled “Love Sux.”

This would be the third marriage for Lavigne, whose previous husbands were also rock stars: Sum 41′s Deryck Whibley and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger.

Mod Sun previously dated former Disney actor Bella Thorne.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church in Lawton hosted the event, with nearly 1,000 people showing up to grab candy,...
Helicopter drops Easter eggs in Elmer Thomas Park
Alan Montana Anderson-Himes forced an eight-year-old girl to touch his genitals before he tried...
Man arrested for sexual assault, attempted kidnapping of Mustang girl
LPD helps person in mental distress
LPD helps person in mental distress
Emergency crews were called to the facility around 1 p.m., with reports of at least one person...
Multiple victims taken to hospital after apparent stabbing at Lawton Correctional Facility
Five couples took to the stage Saturday evening for Dancing for Children United at the Apache...
Couples perform at Dancing for Children United fundraiser

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard honored the rescuer with one of its highest civilian honors for his...
Good Samaritan saves stranger whose car plunged into water
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter’s board of directors
Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit his roommate with a wooden stick when they began...
Man accused of beating roommate over mosquito argument
The researchers calculated that for every 100,000 people in that situation, 12 will be shot to...
Study finds higher homicide risk in homes with handguns
Authorities said a shooting inside a crowded Cedar Rapids nightclub has left a man and a woman...
2 killed in Iowa nightclub shooting